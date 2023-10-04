BCSO searching for suspect in drive-by shooting that injured three people

One person was shot in the head, one was hit in the chest, and another shot in the foot.

SAN ANTONIO — Law enforcement is still searching for the suspect in a drive-by shooting on the east side which sent three people to the hospital, BCSO says.

Officials say shots were fired around 10:23 p.m. Sunday into several duplex homes in the 6900 block of Lakeview Drive near North Foster Drive, wounding three people.

The three victims were taken to BAMC with non life-threatening injuries. One person was shot in the head, one was hit in the chest, and another shot in the foot.

BCSO says the shots were fired from a suspect in a dark-colored SUV that was seen heading east on Lakeview Drive.

Deputies believe that suspect used a rifle in the shooting. Officials are still trying to put together a description of the car.

BCSO says they will charge the suspect with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when they are found.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to email bcso at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

