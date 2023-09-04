Three people hospitalized after their SUV is t-boned on west-side, police say

Police say of them was ejected from the vehicle following the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people are in the hospital after their SUV was t-boned on the west side of town early Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of S. General McMullen near Castroville Road.

SAPD says a car drove out of the parking lot of an Auto Zone and slammed into the SUV.

The three victims were taken to University Hospital where they were listed in serious condition.

The driver that crashed into them was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI. He was not injured in the crash.

Police say he could possibly be charged with three counts of intoxication assault if found guilty.

No other injuries were reported and details remained limited as the crash is under investigation.

