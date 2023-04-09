New Braunfels police arrest three, seize pounds of marijuana and over a quarter million in cash

The three suspects were from Fort Worth, and police said two had active warrants. Three guns were also recovered.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Police in New Braunfels say they arrested three men after finding guns, pounds of marijuana, and over a quarter million dollars cash in their vehicles in the parking lot of a public park.

Police were called to Fischer Park around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday evening. Witnesses reportedly told police there were three suspicious men wearing all black outside of two vehicles with black facemasks, large amounts of cash, and firearms in plain view.

"Officers arrived to find the men, two of which had active warrants for their arrest, and detained them while an NBPD K-9 performed an open-air sniff of the vehicles," police said. "A subsequent search of the vehicles led to the discovery of approximately $260,000 in cash packaged in a method consistent with drug distribution. Also found were two large trash bags containing approximately 11-pounds of marijuana, a stolen handgun, and 2 other firearms."

The three men, all from Fort Worth, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana (greater than 5-pounds but less than or equal to 50-pounds ) as well as Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. They were identified as 25-year old Eduardo Javier Munoz, 26-year old Jonathan Martinez, and 24-year old Aaron Scott Dittman Jr.

Police said that Dittman had an active warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon out of Tarrant County, and Martinez had an active warrant out of Fort Worth for Assault Causing Bodily Injury. All three were booked into Comal County Jail.