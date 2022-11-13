x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

SAPD searching for missing man last seen near Downtown San Antonio

Michael Clede was last seen near downtown on Oct. 28, officials said.
Credit: SAPD

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen near downtown Oct. 28.

Michael Clede was last seen in the 100 block of Dallas Street on Oct. 28. He is described as being 5'5", weighing 220 pounds with blue eyes and greying brown hair. He also reportedly wears glasses.

He has a medical condition that needs a doctor's care, officials said. 

If you have seen him, you are asked to contact SAPD's Missing Person's Unit at (210) 207-7660. 

Related Articles

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.

You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on FacebookTwitterInstagram and more!

Want to get in touch with someone at KENS 5? You can send a message using our Contacts page or email one of our team members.

More Videos

In Other News

'It's beginning to look a lot like Ranch hand' | Kingsville Ranch Hand weekend around the corner

Before You Leave, Check This Out