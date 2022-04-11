Police search for missing man last seen in northwest San Antonio

Marcus Bading was last seen in the 7000 block of West Beverly Mae Drive.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has been missing since Saturday. The San Antonio Police Department is now asking for the public's help in finding him.

Marcus Bading, whose age was not reported, was last seen in the 7000 block of West Beverly Mae Drive.

Authorities said he is 6'2" and weighs around 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a short sleeve Hawaiian shirt with blue jeans and black tennis shoes. He also wears glasses.

Police said Bading has a medical condition which requires treatment. If you have any information about this missing person, you are urged to contact the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

