SAPD looking for missing 44-year-old woman

Police say Vangie Vasquez has a diagnosed medical condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are asking for the San Antonio community's help looking for a missing 44-year-old woman last seen Wednesday on the far southeast side.

San Antonio police officials say Vangie Vasquez has a diagnosed medical condition and disappeared along the 4000 block of Pecan Grove Boulevard, a residential area just south of South Side Lions Park East. She has straight, shoulder-length hair, but authorities say it's unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Vasquez stands about 5 feet 3 and weighs 250 pounds.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts, you're urged to contact SAPD at (210)207-7660.

MORE SAN ANTONIO STORIES:

---

>Trending on KENS 5 YouTube



---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.