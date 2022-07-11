APD searching for missing 76-year-old man

Residents and community members are encouraged to call 911 immediately if they see Paul Patterson. Residents can also submit tips to APD's mobile app.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help in finding a missing 76-year-old man.

Paul Patterson was reported missing at around 3:10 a.m. on Nov. 7 after he was last seen at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6 leaving a medical facility near the intersection of Amherst Drive and Parmer Lane. A Silver Alert has been issued.

Patterson is in need of daily medication and suffers from a cognitive illness, the APD stated. Patterson is described as six feet tall and 190 pounds with brown eyes and balding gray hair with a white beard.

Patterson was last seen wearing a black Coast Guard baseball cap with yellow lettering on the front, a light blue collared shirt, a brown leather jacket and light wash blue jeans.

Residents and community members are encouraged to call 911 immediately if they see Patterson. Residents can also submit tips to APD's mobile app, Austin PD.

