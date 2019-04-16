The Northeast Neighborhood Alliance hosted a forum Monday evening for mayoral candidates. The event was held at the Northeast Service Center (10303 Tool Yard).

John Velasquez, Ron Nirenberg, Matt Pina, Greg Brockhouse, Tim Atwood, Carlos Castanuela, Bert Cecconi and Antonio Diaz attended the mayoral portion of the debate.

The city will soon vote on whether to re-elect Mayor Ron Nirenberg or elect one of his eight challengers. They include current District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse.

Nirenberg and Brockhouse went head to head on several issues including the firefighter union's contract, the unemployement rate and the renovation plan for the Alamo.

Closing remarks included discussion on Chick-fil-A, where Brockhouse mentioned he was fighting for it. Nirenberg has said before that he is in favor of new restaurants at the airport being open on Sundays.

This was one of two debates held today. You can watch both of them below, or click here to watch the evening forum and here to watch the TPR debate.