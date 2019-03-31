SAN ANTONIO — Intersecting a recent controversial vote by San Antonio City Council with the city's ongoing mayoral race, a circulating political post is drawing attention online for its cheekiness.

The Facebook group Firefighters for Greg Brockhouse posted an edited photo of a billboard which reads, "Greg 4 Mayor," using the signature aesthetic made famous by Chick-fil-A, down to the cows and specific font.

Chick-fil-A, of course, was at the center of a city council vote last week that spurred national attention – as well as state investigations – when city leaders voted to exclude it from a list of retailers and restaurants expected to open soon at the San Antonio International Airport.

Councilman Robert Treviño, who proposed the exclusion, cited an alleged legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior by the company, specifically gay marriage-centric comments made by the company's CEO and donations referred to as anti-LGBTQ in nature.

Meanwhile, Councilman Greg Brockhouse, who is also running for mayor in an attempt to defeat incumbent Ron Nirenberg, later penned an apology to the popular restaurant chain. In it, he said the council decision "was wrong and you deserve an apology."

The online post was accompanied by the caption: "BREAKING: Fearing further chicken boycotts, local cows have mobilized to support Greg Brockhouse for Mayor! #Greg4Mayor #CowsForGreg"

When contacted by KENS 5, Firefighters for Greg Brockhouse confirmed the photo was edited and not a picture of a real billboard, and it was "made as a lighthearted joke."

Nirenberg's campaign declined to comment to KENS 5 on the post.