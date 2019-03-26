SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio councilmember and mayoral candidate Greg Brockhouse has penned a letter to Chick-fil-A following last week's City Council vote to exclude the restaurant chain from a new retail and restaurant agreement for the city airport.

In his letter, Brockhouse says the decision "was wrong and you deserve an apology."

"The recent actions of our City Council do not reflect the overwhelming belief in our City that you are a valued business and community partner," Brockhouse's letter continues.

The controversial vote garnered national attention.

The popular restaurant chain came under fire from District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño, who has a large LGBTQ constituency.

Chick-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy made gay marriage-centric comments in 2012 that many deemed to be anti-LGBTQ. This week, ThinkProgress, a project for the Center of American Progress, found that Chick-Fil-A donated more than $1 million to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Paul Anderson Youth Home and the Salvation.

Those donations were described as being anti-LGBTQ in nature.

The Chick-Fil-A Foundation responded by saying such donations would no longer occur.

Read the full apology letter from Brockhouse: