SAN ANTONIO — There is new backlash over the Chick-Fil-A controversy at San Antonio International Airport. It is capturing national attention and triggering some outrage.

In a 6-4 vote, San Antonio City Council voted to exclude Chick-Fil-A from a new retail and restaurant agreement at the airport. Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted one word: 'Ridiculous.'

Mayor Ron Nirenberg is one of the six who voted against Chick-Fil-A. Despite the blow-back, he is still standing by his vote. "We want to make sure these sub-contracts for restaurants at the airport show off the best of San Antonio," he said. "15 percent of volume in the airport happens on a Sunday and we want to make sure there's a restaurant there that's open every day."

Chick-Fil-A is closed on Sunday. District One Councilman Roberto Treviño said the city does not have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of Anti-LGBTQ behavior. Chick-Fil-A is accused of donating to groups that discriminate against the gay community.

San Antonio resident Carli Njie hopes council reconsiders its decision. "Why are we taking a restaurant from a place that involves everyone's taxes? That really doesn't make any sense to me," she said.

The city is looking for another company with the same revenue potential. Design and construction will move forward for the eight other businesses in terminal A.

