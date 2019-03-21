SAN ANTONIO — One of the country's most recognizable fast-food brands won't be calling the San Antonio International Airport home anytime soon.

On Thursday, San Antonio City Council approved a new agreement bringing new eateries and retail shops to the airport. But that 6-4 vote came only after District 1 Councilman Robert Treviño proposed an amendment to Ordinance 19-2246 excluding Chick-Fil-A from the list of several planned retailers and restaurants, according to a press release.

The release cites the company's reported opposition to the LGBTQ community.

"With this decision, the City Council reaffirmed the work our city has done to become a champion of equality and inclusion," the release states. "San Antonio is a city full of compassion, and we do not have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior."

The original agreement with Paradies Lagardere called for replacing over 10,100 square feet of terminal space – the vast majority of it currently occupied by other businesses – with new retailers.

On their way out would be places like Brookstone, Raising Cane's and Blimpie's; in their place would have come, among other things, Local Coffee, a Spurs team store and, until Treviño's amendment approved by City Council, a Chick-Fil-A.

Now the plan to bring the popular chicken sandwich joint to the gates of San Antonio is expected to evolve into bringing something else for flyers to frequent.

"Everyone has a place here, and everyone should feel welcome when they walk through our airport," the release from Council District 1 states. "I look forward to the announcement of a suitable replacement by Paradies."