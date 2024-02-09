San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo releases first set of confirmed entertainers for 2024 event

This is the 75th year of the rodeo and organizers hope to go bigger than ever.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo planning is already underway. The organization that plans the event released its first set of confirmed artists who will be performing.

The Stock Show and Rodeo will be held at the Frost Bank Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds on February 8-25, 2024. This is the 75th year of the rodeo and organizers hope to go bigger than ever.

The first set of artists following the 75th annual rodeo will include:

Midland - Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM

Neal McCoy – Monday, February 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM

Gary Allan – Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7:00 PM

Clint Black – Saturday, February 24, 2024 (Rodeo Finals) at 7:30 PM

Tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com or at ticketmaster.com.

All Fairgrounds Season and Individual tickets are on sale along with information about the 2024 annual event - For more information, visit sarodeo.com.

