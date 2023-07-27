'This is our home': San Antonio Rodeo leaders reaffirm commitment amid rumors of new Spurs arena

The beloved Alamo City event will celebrate 75 years in February 2023.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials with the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo say the beloved South Texas event is staying put at the AT&T Center and Freeman grounds—reaffirming their commitment amid rumors the San Antonio Spurs could be looking to build a new home in the downtown area.

Cody Davenport, CEO and executive director of the rodeo, said they felt they had to say something.

"Everyone is caught up in the rumors and we are not exempt from that," he said. "Our phones, offices, everything down here has been exploding. As if we know anything the rest of the world doesn't know."

The rodeo will celebrate 75 years next February. Over the last several decades, the rodeo has given back to the tune of $255 million in the form of scholarships, grants and endowments for Texas youth.

"These grounds over here, we started here," he said. "We were here when the grounds were originally built."

"We had to extract ourselves from this conversation," Davenport added. "I respect the Spurs immensely, and it resides in their offices. This is our home. We intend to stay here and be here."

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held Feb. 8 to Feb. 25, 20214 at the AT&T Center & Freeman Fairgrounds.

