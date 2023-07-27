When will the first part of the Loop 1604 project wrap up?

TxDOT's project will make part of 1604 five lanes in both directions But how long will San Antonians have to wait?

SAN ANTONIO — Like many commuters, KENS 5 crews drive Loop 1604 every day—and construction on the North Loop project seems to affect traffic differently every day.

On the streets, we hear the same thing.

"You never really know how traffic is going to be," says Alexander Moore. "Sometimes it will be clear and sometimes everything will be shut down and then you are just stuck after that."

Drivers can get updates via the TxDOT San Antonio Twitter feed, or by signing up for emails here, but not everyone thinks to check their phone before jumping on the highway.

KENS 5 spoke to TxDOT officials on Wednesday to ask when the first part of the project will hit the finish line. Jennifer Serold, a spokeswoman for the San Antonio district of TxDOT, said segment 1 of the 1604 project – stretching rom Bandera Road to I-10 – could be finished by the end of 2024.

"We are 60% complete and we are on track for that 2024 completion date for segment 1," Serold said, before adding: "Towards the end of 2024, probably, yes."

Serold said more ramps will be opening up on 1604 for segment 1 soon.

At the same time, TxDOT is prepping for another major closure this weekend. Eastbound 1604 will be completely shut down to drivers from Bitters to Blanco, as well as two westbound sections of the highway between Blanco and Northwest Military.

The closure will last from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

TxDOT designated the work between I-10 and 281 as section 3 of the North Loop project. That section is only 40% complete and won't be finished until late 2025.

Serold was not able to tell KENS 5 if additional closures are planned at this time.

"As construction progresses, the project will continue to schedule closures as needed to complete work," she said. "Major closures are typically scheduled overnight and/or on weekends to limit impacts to traffic. Drivers are encouraged to subscribe for updates on closures at www.Loop1604North.com."