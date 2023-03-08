Major partnership: Spurs renaming arena as Frost Bank Center

The team announced in 2021 that it would seek a new naming rights sponsor after AT&T decided not to continue with its Spurs deal.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and Frost Bank have reached an agreement for a new naming rights partnership for the Spurs' home arena, the organizations announced Thursday.

The arena will be known as the Frost Bank Center.

The arena naming rights designation celebrates Frost's position as the Spurs' longest-tenured partner and bank, with a relationship going back 50 years, the team said in a news release.

Frost and the Spurs first joined forces in 1973 when Tom C. Frost provided funding needed to move the franchise to San Antonio.

"This is the future Frost Bank Center," said RC Buford, CEO for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. "Thank you all for this partnership. Without this partnership, who knows whether the Spurs ever would have gotten to San Antonio."

"We believe in San Antonio. It's our hometown," said Phil Green, Frost Bank chairman and CEO. "We want this relationship with the Spurs to demonstrate our unwavering sense of pride for San Antonio's rich history and its bright future."

The team announced in November 2021 that it would seek a new naming rights sponsor after AT&T decided not to continue with its Spurs deal. The arena was known as the SBC Center when it opened in 2002.

The arena has been the Spurs' home for four of its five championship seasons, along with serving as the backdrop for many notable events and concerts. It is also home to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo each year.

In 2015, the building got a $110 million makeover, with renovations that included new seating, a new Fan Zone, expanded concourses, LED signage and technology upgrades throughout the entire building.