AT&T Center to be renamed after 2021-2022 NBA season

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Sports & Entertainment plans to find a new name for the AT&T Center for the first time in the arena's 20-year history.

The move will come after the partnership with AT&T ends following the 2021-2022 NBA season. The Spurs is working with the firm Legends Global Partnership to find a new brand to step in as the namesake beginning in the Fall of 2022.

“We are grateful to AT&T for their commitment to our organization and community over the last two decades,” said Brandon Gayle, Chief Operating Officer for SS&E. “Our next arena naming rights partner will have a unique opportunity to reach and engage one of the most passionate and diverse fan bases in all of professional sports. We look forward to working with Legends to welcome a new partner that helps us deliver on our purpose of creating moments that excite, memories that endure and connections that strengthen our community.”

The AT&T Center has been home to the San Antonio Spurs since 2002 and was the backdrop for many notable events and concerts. It is also home to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo each year. In 2015, the building got a $110 million makeover, with renovations that included new seating, a new Fan Zone, expanded concourses, LED signage and technology upgrades throughout the entire building.

