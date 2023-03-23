Edgewood ISD parent reports armed man on elementary school campus

A district spokesperson said school police officers arrived in less than a minute to Roosevelt Elementary and arrested the suspect.

SAN ANTONIO — An armed man on Roosevelt Elementary grounds was confronted and taken into custody after a student's mother reported him to authorities Thursday afternoon, Edgewood ISD officials tell KENS 5.

According to an Edgewood ISD statement, district police officers arrived "in less than 40 seconds" to apprehend the unidentified suspect shortly before 3 p.m. A spokeswoman with the district told KENS 5 the man had a loaded shotgun.

"Students and staff were in no danger," the district's statement reads, adding that the quick police response negated the need for a campus lockdown. "(The) situation could have been drastic had she not intervened."

The suspect is expected to face multiple charges in the incident.

The district praised the vigilance and quick actions of the woman, Linda Marie Silva, in reporting the suspicious individual.

“I was ready," Silva told KENS 5. "I said, ‘Either we’re gonna go down together or one of us is gonna go down,’ because I wasn’t going to let him shoot towards the school.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with further details.

