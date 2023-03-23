Local Boy Scouts of America chapter delivers hundreds of cases of popcorn to first responders, military

The BSA's popcorn sale is its biggest fundraiser raising money for scouting activities.

SAN ANTONIO — Local heroes received a delicious gift today as the Alamo Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America delivered hundreds of cases of popcorn.

Scout leadership loaded up trucks with 95-thousand dollars worth of popcorn to hand out to local police and fire departments and our military.

Scout Executive Michael De Los Santos helped distribute more than 200 cases to the Fisher House - where military and family can stay while a loved one is in the hospital.

"We are very appreciative of the BSA for donation this popcorn. We give this to the families of military members, we give this to so many people. Audie Murphy hospital is right across the street, so people can come over here and get this," said Fisher House manager Doug Dickson.

Thanks to generous patrons, the Scouts were able to deliver popcorn to the military at the USO and Fisher House.