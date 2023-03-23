Southside church burglarized by a mother and four young girls

Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach says they are heartbroken.

SAN ANTONIO — A Southside Church was burglarized in broad daylight and all of it was caught on camera.

Eagles Flight Southside assists families in crises but Tuesday afternoon at 3:45 p.m., their hearts were broken.

"We are on the south Side with a 59% teen pregnancy rate. It's really important for us to look after the babies that are in this area," said Pamela Allen, the head of Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach.

She says in this case the babies they want to take care of were used to commit a crime. Allen added, "I felt horrible that those children were being used in that capacity to assist in a burglary."

In pictures you see them carrying out boxes of diapers, handfuls of blankets, toys for children and even a stroller. Allen said, "What she took could have probably served about 10 families."

Eagles Flight feeds families in food crises and nobody leaves hungry, which is the ironic part. Allen told us, "We would have given that to her."

Allen says not only did the mother steal goods from them, but she also stole the innocence from those young girls. She said, "We want to see these children understand that there is more to more for assistance. There's there's more avenues in asking for assistance, and stealing isn't one of them."

Allen added, "I would like to see this mom and these children get some help and understanding that parenting means that you're going to point your children in the right direction."