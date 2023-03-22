COVID Tracker: San Antonio records lowest weekly case total in nearly a year

It signals that the pandemic threat continues to diminish in 2023.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County health officials are reporting the lowest seven-day coronavirus case total in nearly a year this week as the risk level for virus spread remains at "low" with temperatures warming back up.

Metro Health tallied 596 COVID-19 infections between March 15 and March 21, the lowest weekly total since mid-April of last year. It dropped the seven-day case average from 143 to 85 this week and signals that the pandemic threat continues to diminish, though minor infections are still possible even for vaccinated individuals.

The number of patients hospitalized in the San Antonio area with COVID-19 symptoms also fell this week to 69. Of those 69 patients, 15 were in intensive care.

More than 695,000 coronavirus infections have been reported in Bexar County since the pandemic began, but that number likely doesn't include thousands of at-home tests that went unreported. Nationwide, the number of weekly COVID-19 cases reported to health officials has fallen for a month, according to the World Health Organization.

How Bexar County is trending

Vaccine progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health via this page.

74.2% of eligible Bexar County residents (those over 6 months of age) are fully vaccinated as of March 14.

of eligible Bexar County residents (those over 6 months of age) are fully vaccinated as of March 14. 14.4% of eligible Bexar County residents (those over 5 years of age) have received a bivalent booster as of March 14.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The Texas Department of State Health Services transitioned to weekly COVID-19 reports at the start of 2023, with new data arriving every Wednesday.

For the week of March 16 to March 22, the state reported 9,503cases; that total includes 4,889 new confirmed cases and 4,614 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Those figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 8.44 million.

Meanwhile, 87 additional virus-related deaths were reported for the last week in Texas. The statewide death toll stands at 91,939. The positivity rate stands at 7.68%, down from 8.57% last week.

