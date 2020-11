The homeowner was able to escape while authorities extinguished the flames.

SAN ANTONIO — A home was badly damaged after a house fire on the city's southwest side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Monday at a house in the 5100 block of Hayden Drive.

Fire crews said when they arrived, they found a heavy fire coming from the home. The homeowner was able to get out while authorities extinguished the flames.

Authorities said the house is badly damaged and "near a complete loss."