SAPD: Woman severely burned after accident involving cigarette, gas can

SAN ANTONIO — An accident involving a cigarette and a gas can caused a woman to be hospitalized with severe burns to her body, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Monday at a home in the 400 block of Huff Avenue on the city's south side.

Police said when they arrived, they found a woman in her 40s lying in the yard, yelling for help. They said she was severely burned, and a man in his 20s had also caught fire.

SAPD said it appears she was smoking a cigarette when some sort of accident occurred, setting fire to a gas can, catching her on fire. The man tried to help her and was burned in the process, authorities said.

The woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center where she is in critical condition. The man is said to be in stable condition.