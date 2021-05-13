Popular San Antonio restaurant destroyed in fire

SAN ANTONIO — A popular San Antonio restaurant was destroyed in an overnight fire.
Around 12:45 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to The Grill at Leon Springs located at the 24100 block of Interstate 10 near Boerne Stage Road, for a structure fire.
When firefighters arrived, the building was already heavily engulfed and a second alarm was called, according to SAFD.
Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the Rudy's next door.
The cause of the fire is unknown. The Grill at Leon Springs was declared a total loss, SAFD said.