Popular San Antonio restaurant destroyed in fire

SAN ANTONIO — A popular San Antonio restaurant was destroyed in an overnight fire.

Around 12:45 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to The Grill at Leon Springs located at the 24100 block of Interstate 10 near Boerne Stage Road, for a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, the building was already heavily engulfed and a second alarm was called, according to SAFD.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the Rudy's next door.