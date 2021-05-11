Lightning strikes house, smoke fills home on northeast side

Firefighters said the homeowner is "extremely lucky" the home didn't actually catch fire, and fortunately the one person at home during the strike wasn't hurt.

SAN ANTONIO — Storms rolled through Monday evening, leaving a big mark on at least one part of Bexar County. Lightning hit a home on the northeast side which caused smoke to fill it.

It happened at a house on Jeffs Farm Road, off Seguin Road, on the northeast side around 10:45 p.m. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the lightning strike blew a hole in the ceiling in the second story of the home.

Firefighters said the homeowner is "extremely lucky" the home didn't actually catch fire, and fortunately the one person at home during the strike wasn't hurt.