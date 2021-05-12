SAPD: Man requested cops be called or else he would shoot himself, SWAT situation

SAPD said a man was walking around the parking lot showing a gun to customers while telling them to call the cops on him or he would shoot himself.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department was on the scene of a SWAT standoff after a man told customers in a grocery store parking to call the police, otherwise he would shoot himself.

Around 11 p.m., SAPD responded to the H-E-B located at the 4100 block of South New Braunfels Avenue to reports of a suspicious person with a gun, according to police.

SAPD said a man was walking around the parking lot showing a gun to customers while telling them to call the cops on him or he would shoot himself.

When police arrived, the man left the parking lot of the H-E-B and walked across the street to into the parking lot of Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Due to no one being around, police contained him beside that building. A SWAT team and mental health personnel were at the scene, police said.