Family wanting justice after mother of four children shot and killed

Police documents said the shooting happened after the victim confronted a man for stealing a cell phone from her apartment.

SAN ANTONIO — A mother was shot and killed after she confronted a man over stealing a cell phone. The violent crime happened at a Medical Center area apartment earlier this month.

The family of the victim said their sister was kind, caring and courageous, and they want justice for their sister.

“She was just a very loving person. She broke her back for everybody, you know,” said Frankie Rodriguez, sister of the victim.

Rodriguez said she and her family are still in shock after her sister, Romona Rodriguez, was gunned down and killed.

“I just want justice and make sure nobody else ever has to go through this,” said Rodriguez.

Police said the shooting happened on May 2 when Romona was at her apartment off Babcock Road.

A police report outlines what happened after Romona confronted her roommate’s boyfriend after he allegedly stole a cell phone and charger from their apartment.

The man, has been identified in an arrest affidavit as 27-year-old Darryl Johnson.

“She was a very courageous person. If she felt like somebody was in the wrong, she'd approach them about it. It was just a respect thing for her,” said Rodriguez.

According to an arrest affidavit, the roommate told police that Johnson pulled out a gun and started shooting, and she heard Romona beg Johnson not to shoot, saying, “You don’t have to do this.”

That’s when police reports said the roommate ran for help and as she was fleeing the scene, she heard more gunshots.

When first responders arrived, Romona was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police reports, Johnson ran away, crashed his car, and stole a golf cart before returning to the scene of the murder while police were still there investigating.

That’s where the roommate identified Johnson as the shooter.

He was arrested and charged with murder.

Meanwhile, Romona’s family is trying to find answers.

“She was never a violent person. She was just so loving and caring you. You could do nothing but love her. She was just that type of person,” said Rodriguez.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and support Romona’s four children, all under the age of 10.

“They will know that they did have a mommy and she was a very loving, caring person,” said Rodriguez.

Johnson served prison time for theft charges in 2012. At the time of the shooting, Johnson was out on bond for other charges including evading arrest and possession of a firearm.