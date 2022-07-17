Police searching for two men who shot man in ankle and buttocks while he riding his bike

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night just west of the downtown area.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for two men who shot a man while he was riding his bike just west of downtown Saturday night, hitting him in the buttocks and his ankle.

Police and firefighters were dispatched around 10:29 p.m. to the intersection of W. Commerce St. and N. Comal St. for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officials arrived, they found a man who had been shot twice. He told police he was riding his bike when he was approached by two men who were walking on the street. Police said some sort of altercation occurred and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the man on the bike twice.

The unknown aged victim was shot once in the ankle and once in the buttocks.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in stable condition. The sergeant on the scene said the victim could not give police much information on the suspects.

Police believe the suspects the two men fled on foot after the shooting.

Details remained limited and no other injuries were reported. Police are continuing their investigation.

