Man shoots, kills mother in front of his daughter, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in custody after San Antonio police say he shot and killed his mother in front of his daughter.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday on Gillette Boulevard on the city's south side.

Police said the 49-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, was evicted from another home. He showed up to his mother's house early on Thursday with a gun.

SAPD said the suspect shot his mother; she was pronounced dead at the scene. She was in her 60s.

Authorities also said the man shot his step-dad as well. That man is in his mid-60s, and was shot in the head. Police said he did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, the suspect ran away. Police were able to find and arrest him at another location which the step-dad had told them about. The suspect's 9-year-old daughter was living with her grandparents and witnessed the shooting.

Police said the child wasn't injured. 

