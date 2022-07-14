Man shoots, kills mother in front of his daughter, police say

After the shooting, the suspect ran away. Police were able to find and arrest him at another location.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in custody after San Antonio police say he shot and killed his mother in front of his daughter.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday on Gillette Boulevard on the city's south side.

Police said the 49-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, was evicted from another home. He showed up to his mother's house early on Thursday with a gun.

SAPD said the suspect shot his mother; she was pronounced dead at the scene. She was in her 60s.

Authorities also said the man shot his step-dad as well. That man is in his mid-60s, and was shot in the head. Police said he did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, the suspect ran away. Police were able to find and arrest him at another location which the step-dad had told them about. The suspect's 9-year-old daughter was living with her grandparents and witnessed the shooting.