Man shot in buttocks after argument with girlfriend escalates

After shooting him, the woman drove her boyfriend to a nearby fire station to get help.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are saying an argument between a couple is what lead up to a shooting on the far west side Tuesday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the 8600 block of Harvest Moon near Marbach Road.

Police say the woman, who is in her 30s, shot her boyfriend in his buttocks, then drove him to a nearby fire station where firefighters sent him to the hospital for his injury. He is expected to recover.

Police are still investigating the incident but no one has been charged as of now.

