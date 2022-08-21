Police investigating after man found shot while standing in his front yard

Officers received conflicting stories from the homeowner and witnesses at the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a man was hit by gunfire while standing in his front yard Saturday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Austin St. just east of downtown.

The 39-year-old victim told police that an unknown vehicle drove by his home and shot multiple times into the front yard, and he was caught in the spray of bullets.

He was taken to BAMC with non life-threatening injuries.

Officers received conflicting stories from the homeowner and witnesses at the scene.

They searched the area, but the suspect vehicle was not found.

No other injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

