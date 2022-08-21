Man found dead on downtown sidewalk near Bexar County Justice Center, police say

A passerby called police to say they thought the man may be dead and that people were taking photos of him as they passed.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead on a downtown sidewalk early Sunday morning.

Police were called out to the intersection of W. Nueva and S. Flores just before 2 a.m. for a welfare check on what a passerby said was a body laying on the downtown sidewalk just two blocks from the River Walk, and mere steps from the Bexar County Justice Center.

When officers arrived they discovered a 20-year-old man laying dead at the intersection.

A passerby had called police to say they thought the man may be dead and that people were taking photos of him as they passed.

Police said that they are not sure how the man died, but they believe he was stabbed in the head so hard he bled out at the location he was found.

SAPD is working with BCSO to get surveillance video of the alleged attack. No other information was available.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.