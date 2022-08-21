Man shot multiple times after leaving bar with wife in SE Houston, police say

Police said they're still unsure why the man was targeted in the shooting.

HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times leaving a bar, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Telephone Road just south of Hobby Airport in southeast Houston.

Police said they were responding to the shooting and discovered a man who was shot four to five times. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The man was with his wife at the time of the shooting. According to police, she said they were leaving a bar when a man came up to them and opened fire before leaving the scene.

Police are unsure why the man was targeted or if there was an incident at the bar before the shooting.