A burglar is terrorizing a north-side condominium community, residents say

Roland Gonzales said residents are banding together to stop the man and get him arrested.

SAN ANTONIO — A couple living in Lafayette Place believe a burglar is targeting their condominium community near the medical center.

Roland Gonzales and his wife said it began on June 17. The couple believes the man burglarized their condo and ransacked the residence while they were away.

In addition to damage to their front door, Gonzales said cash, jewelry and a pistol was taken from their residence. KENS 5 confirmed an incident report was filed with San Antonio police.

"We are fearing for our lives now," said Gonzales.

Gonzales installed a Ring doorbell after the break in. He said they have caught the same man on camera in the building twice since the June incident.

Flyers with his face are across the community in foyers and on doors.

The couple said others in the complex have reported a man breaking into their homes during July. The most recent break in took place on Sunday at a neighbor's home. The resident wasn't available for an interview, but did share their home video with us.

It shows a man entering the condominium, walking towards the kitchen and back into the living area. Moments later, a knife becomes visible on camera and the sound of ripping fabric becomes clear as the man tears through the couch cushions in the home.

"The community feels like we are being stalked and it's a very ugly feeling," said Gonzales.

KENS 5 reached out to the Lafayette Place Homeowners Association. Over the phone, board member Kathy Beer said they are taking steps to increase safety and security.

Beer said the HOA recently hired an armed officer to patrol the complex every night. She added the board purchased dozens of security cameras to be installed soon.

The neighborhood is also on a site called TownSq, which allows residents to communicate with one another online.

Gonzales said he feels better knowing the HOA is working on solutions to keep residents safe.

In a statement, SAPD said there is no update on this incident.