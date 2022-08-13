Police investigating after man found with gunshot wound on his driveway

Police say he was dropped off at home by a friend after being shot while at a party.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound laying on his driveway.

Officers were called out to the 200 block of Joe Blanks near Old Highway 90 on the west side around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived, they found the victim laying on the ground on the driveway of his home with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was at a party on the southside when he was shot. He said a friend dropped him off at home, then drove away. The friend was not located by police.

There was no apparent crime scene at the location where the victim was found. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.