Bicyclist injured after being struck by driver who fled from scene

When the driver is found, they will be charged with failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist, breaking their foot.

It happened around 9:52 p.m. Friday on the 11900 block of I-35 near O'Connor Rd. on the northeast side of town.

Police say a vehicle traveling southbound on the access road of IH 35 N. struck the victim while he was riding a bicycle in the road near the right curb.

The 47-year-old man suffered a broken right foot and was taken to BAMC in stable condition to be treated for his injuries.

When the driver of the unknown vehicle is found, police say the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury.

