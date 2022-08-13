Police found man dead from gunshot wound on sidewalk

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds to the neck and arm.

SAN ANTONIO — A deadly shooting east of downtown San Antonio leaves police searching for a suspect and witnesses.

Police say they received a call about a shooting at the intersection of north Polaris street and Canton around 1:35 a.m. Saturday.

He was rushed to BAMC, where he died from his injuries.

Unfortunately police have not been able to find anyone who witnessed the shooting.

If you have any information, call SAPD.

