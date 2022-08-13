Man claims he didn't know he'd been shot in leg, police investigating

Police say the bullet may have been a stray.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the leg early Saturday morning. The shocking part, he claims he never realized he was shot.

Police say they found a group of guys by a truck at the Whataburger on the 300 block of Roland Road on the city's east side around 3 a.m.

The group told police they were hanging out at a field in Herrera Park playing soccer when the victim, a young man in his mid 20s, noticed a pain in his leg after hearing a loud popping sound.

That's when he realized he had been shot. He was taken to BAMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating however the victim was not being cooperative.

