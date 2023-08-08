Police believe two early morning shootings are connected

They happened within 15 minutes of each other on opposite sides of town.

SAN ANTONIO — Police believe two shootings that happened early Tuesday on opposite sides of town are connected in some way and detectives are working to confirm.

Officers responded to both scenes within 15 minutes of each other. One shooting was reported on the 1500 block of Upland on the east side around 1:12 a.m. and the second was reported on Culebra near NW 18th Street on the city's west side around 1:25 a.m.

A man in his 20s was taken to University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest from the shooting at Upland Road. That suspect fled from the scene in an unidentified vehicle. Police have no idea what led up to that shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital and at last check was in critical condition.

Several minutes later, police responded to a second shooting on Culebra and NW18th Street on the west side.

Investigators say a victim was shot in wrist at that location and waved down an ambulance for help.

He told police he was at an apartment complex on the east side but didn’t give any more details.

However, a witness from the shooting on Upland Road gave a clothing description that matched the victim of the Culebra shooting.

That’s why police believe they could be related.

At this time, police have not found the shooter in either case.

This is a developing story.

