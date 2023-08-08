Man shot in back while driving on southeast side of town

The victim was taken to BAMC to be treated for his injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in his back while he was driving on the southeast side of town just after midnight, police say.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of SE Military Drive just after midnight on Tuesday.

SAPD says that the victim was driving down Roosevelt when a suspect in a vehicle pulled up next to him and began shooting. The gunfire hit the man in his back and also the wheel well of his car.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was able to drive himself to a nearby gym and call for help.

He was taken to BAMC in stable condition.

No information was provided on the suspect or the vehicle they were driving in this shooting.

This is a developing story.

