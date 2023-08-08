Police searching for woman who ran over her husband, breaking his leg

The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a woman who ran over her husband late Monday night, breaking his leg.

Officers were called out to the 1500 block of S Elmendorf Street near S Zarzamora on the west side of the city around 10 p.m. for reports of a hit and run incident.

When police arrivd, they found the victim with a broken leg and some contusions on his nose. He told officers that he was getting some items from the trunk of the car, when the his wife backed up over him and then drove off.

Police have not found the suspect yet, but know her identity.

Typically in these cases, the suspect faces a charge of failure to stop and render aid.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.