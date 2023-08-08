Man shot after argument on west side escalates, police say

Police do not have a description of the suspect.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot on west side of town Monday night after an argument with another man escalated, police say.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Juanita Street near Merida Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injury. There is no word on where the man was shot or what his condition was at the time of transport. Police say the two men were arguing when one of the men pulled out a gun and fired.

Police say the suspect fled from the location following the shooting.

No description was provided for the suspect.

