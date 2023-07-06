Person sitting on railroad tracks hit, killed by train

SAFD said they found the person under the train and they had been dismembered by the impact.

SAN ANTONIO — A person was hit and killed late Tuesday after officials say they were sitting on the train tracks on the northeast side of town.

It happened on Thousand Oaks at I-35 just before 10 p.m., official say.

A police sergeant at the scene said they could not tell if it was a man or a woman due to the trauma the person suffered. When first responders arrived at the location, they found the person had been dismembered by the impact of the train.

According to the Union Pacific Conductor, the victim was sitting on the tracks at the time of the impact. Their body was found underneath the train.

Police say that several nearby railroad crossings will be closed for at least three hours for the investigation and clearing of the victim's body.

