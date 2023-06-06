18-year-old arrested after short pursuit ends in crash and foot chase through South Park Mall, authorities say

Bexar County authorities said the man was driving erratically before crashing and fleeing on foot through the mall and across the highway.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say an 18-year-old was arrested after a pursuit that ended in a crash and a foot chase through South Park Mall on Tuesday morning.

Bexar County Constable Senior Sergeant Gabriel Medina said that a little after 11 a.m., a Precinct 1 Deputy Constable Sergeant tried to pull over a vehicle that was weaving in and out of traffic on Southwest Military Drive, causing other vehicles to veer away to avoid crashing. He said that the driver didn't stop, and the deputy started to pursue.

He said that during the pursuit the driver hit another vehicle at the intersection of Military and South Zarzamora, lost control, and crashed into a CPS electric pole causing damage.

Authorities said the suspect ran into South Park Mall, but then ran across the highway where he was apprehended in the parking lot of Sherwin-Williams.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Israel Casias, who now faces the following charges:

Reckless Driving Evading Arrest / Detention in a Vehicle/Foot Aggravated Assault with Bodily Injury Failure to Stop and Render Aid Possession of Marijuana 0-2 oz

This is a developing story.

