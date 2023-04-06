SAPD responds to North Star Mall for a fatal shooting they believe was targeted and isolated

Police said that it was not an active shooter situation and they believe the victim was targeted. They said some stores sheltered in place, but the mall is open.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Shoppers went running for cover at North Star Mall on Sunday afternoon after a fatal shooting that police said they believe was targeted.

The San Antonio Police Department responded to the scene around 3 p.m. and said that this was not an active shooter situation. They believe the victim was targeted while he was getting a haircut in the mall, and said two suspects fled the scene.

"There was a shooting, but this was an isolated incident with what appears to be a targeted victim," police said. They initially said that the mall was not closed to the public, but some stores chose to shelter in place. They later said the mall would be closed for their investigation.

Video that appeared to be from inside the mall after the shooting showed shoppers running and ducking for cover. The video looks like it was taken on the second floor, but it's unclear where the shooting happened.

KENS 5 is working to learn more information, and SAPD is expected to give an update soon.

This is a developing story. Watch for updates at KENS5.com.

At North Star mall right now, and some body started shooting Posted by Rod Pace on Sunday, June 4, 2023

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.