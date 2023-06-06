K9 Darby alerts Kerrville Police to meth, ecstasy, marijuana and more during traffic stop

The driver and the passenger were both arrested for felony possession of drugs.

KERRVILLE, Texas — K9 Darby alerted the Kerrville Police (KPD) to methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana and more during a traffic stop on Saturday.

A KPD officer pulled over the driver for a traffic offense in the 400 block of Sidney Baker South on June 3 just after 2 p.m.

Both the driver, a 59-year-old man, and his passenger, a 34-year-old woman had addresses in Kerrville, police say. The driver gave the officer a Texas driver’s license, and the passenger gave a name and date of birth which proved later to be false.

The officer noticed that the two became quite nervous while he was speaking to them and suspected that the passenger was lying about her true identity.

The officer asked the passenger step out of the vehicle so he could gather more information, and when she did, an open alcoholic beverage fell out of the car.

Both the driver and passenger were subsequently detained.

The female passenger admitted that she gave the officer a fake name and then provided her true name and date of birth. It turns out that she had an outstanding warrant out of Kerr County for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (Motion to Revoke). When she was told about the warrant, she tried to say that the previously given "fake name" was actually her real one.

Officers confirmed her identity using a photo and she was arrested for the warrant and for Failure to Identify – Fugitive From Justice.

K9 Darby and his handler came out to the location and conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle. K9 Darby alerted the officers to the presence of drugs, which gave law enforcement the probable cause to search the vehicle.

Officers found 9.8 grams of methamphetamine in several clear plastic bags, 2.8 grams of MDMA pills, commonly known as ecstasy, .2 grams of THC wax, marijuana in separate clear plastic bags, meth pipes, multiple clear plastic bags, and digital scales, as well as $3,911.00 in cash, which all pointed to drug trafficking by the two individuals.

The driver was arrested and both he and the passenger were taken to the Kerr County Jail and are facing multiple charges.

This is a developing story.