San Antonio rapper killed in North Star Mall barbershop. Here's what police had to say about the suspects.

The founder of Big Mama's Safe House, has seen how gun violence destroys families. From prison to the streets, Bennie Price follows a youth-centric approach.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police provided limited additional information on Monday about the execution-style killing that happened at North Star Mall over the weekend.

Chaos ensued after a man was shot and killed while getting his haircut in the mall around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Viewer video shows dozens of panicked people running away while others sheltered inside the stores.

The shooting victim has been identified as 33-year-old Adam Glass, a rapper who went by the stage-name “Glizzy.”

Glass’s mother setup a GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral. On the page, she said, “Adam was truly loved by many that he came into contact with and stayed blessed now (no) matter what obstacle came his way. If he didn’t have it, he made sure you did. He stayed consistent and was passionate about making his music.”

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus did not choose to reveal various aspects of the investigation when asked by reporters.

“Surveillance video captured two unknown suspects getting dropped off and entering the barbershop,” McManus said. “One was described as a black male, thin inbuild wearing a black hoodie, light colored shorts. The other, the male was wearing a black hoodie and dark colored pants.”

McManus noted the suspects fled the scene in a car, although information about the vehicle could not be revealed.

Speaking, a in general about the recent string of gun deaths, McManus stressed, “There has to be accountability. If you commit a crime, you have to be held accountable for it.”

Bennie Price, founder of Big Mama’s Safe House, served 23 years in prison for murder. A life of selling drugs led Price to prison at 15-years-old. Originally sentenced close to 100 years, he got out on parole in 2016 and to this day, has been working with the community on ways of reducing gun violence. Price stressed the focus is on youth who grow up in a culture of gangs and crime.

“Gun violence, it doesn’t stay in one area,” Price said. “That’s the things that we’re trying to address, the root problems of gun violence, which is poverty, low education, single-parent homes and stuff like that so we’re trying to address to make sure that our youth are going in the right direction.”

Big Mama’s Safe House is in need vital need of volunteers to help facilitate its outreach programs.

The G.R.E.A.T. Program involves outreach workers who serve as a youth mentors and positive role models who at risk of getting involved with gangs. The program includes tutoring, employment training, housing assistance, and food support.

A community rally is being held at 7 p.m. on June 9 to protest the latest incidents of gun violence in San Antonio.