One person believed to be dead after 18-wheeler flips, catches on fire

SAN ANTONIO — One person is believed to be dead after an 18-wheeler flipped over and caught on fire on the city's east side.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound.

The San Antonio Police Department said witnesses saw the 18-wheeler lose control and flip. It's unknown what led to that.

Officers and passengers tried to contain the fire, and they were able to get the driver out. However, a passenger in the car is believed to have passed away. Authorities are working to get them out.

Traffic will be delayed as crews work to clear the scene and investigate exactly what happened. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the Loop 410 southbound ramp to I-35 will be closed until potentially Thursday evening.

The 18-wheeler was carrying large spools of metal cable, making it very heavy. The company the driver works for is unknown, but it was a commercial truck. They were treated on scene for minor injuries.

