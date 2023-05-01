East-side Walmart evacuated due to spilled cleaning liquid

The store will remain closed and the employees outside until the odor has been ventilated from the store.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — An east-side Walmart has been evacuated and will remain closed due to a cleaning liquid spill of some type.

The store is located in the 4000 block of N Foster Road.

"It appears some cleaning liquids were accidentally mixed causing strong odor within the store requiring evacuation," said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. "There is no chemical spill, the mixture is contained, however until the odor has been ventilated from the store, employees will remain outside."

We have a crew on the scene and are working to gather more details.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.