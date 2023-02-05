Overturned 18-wheeler carrying cement shuts down frontage road

No injuries were reported, but crews are working to clean up the mess.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — An overturned 18-wheeler truck has caused the frontage road in New Braunfels to be closed, leading to traffic delays.

Police say the truck rolled onto its side on the northbound I-35 frontage road at Solms Road after 8 a.m. Tuesday, which prompted a closure of the frontage road in that area.

Crews later told KENS 5 that the truck was carrying cement. They might have to empty the cement from the trailer before trying to move it upright for towing.

The back axles have to be cut off before the truck can be turned upright. As of 11:30 a.m., traffic continues to remain slow.

No injuries were reported.

As for how the vehicle lost control, authorities said they are investigating.

